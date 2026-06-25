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Palm Springs Fire welcomes new engine with historic push in ceremony

KESQ
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New
Published 9:06 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Fire Department welcomes new engine with historic push-in ceremony. Now today, the fire department is continuing a tradition that dates back to the days of horse-drawn fire equipment.

On Thursday morning, firefighters, city leaders, and community members will gather at Palm Springs Fire station to “push in” a new fire engine as it officially enters service.

Dating back to the 1800s, fire wagons were pulled by horses. When returning to the station, the horses could not easily back the wagons into the narrow station bays. 

More on News Channel 3 tonight.

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Kiera Seapy

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