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Vegetation fire burns 30 acres in Anza, forward progress stopped

Alert California
By
today at 8:50 PM
Published 7:26 PM

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - A vegetation fire quickly burned 30 acres in Anza Thursday evening, before forward progress was stopped.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 39300 block of Rolling Hill Road, south of Highway 371.

By 7:10 p.m., officials reported the blaze had burned 15 acres. As of 8 p.m., it is at 30 acres.

Timelapse of fire from 7:03 p.m. to 8:02 p.m.

An Evacuation Order was briefly issued for zone RVC-TABLEMT1-C, near the site of the fire, but that was lifted by 8:30 p.m.

Click on the photo for an interactive map

There are a few road closures in place:

  • Kenworthy Bautista Rd. and Burnt Valley Rd. to Terwilliger Rd. and Burnt Valley Rd.
  • Granite Gulley Rd. at Terwilliger Rd. to Rolling Hills Rd. and Granite Gulley Rd.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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