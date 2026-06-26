Big Bear’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spark Debate Over Beloved Bald Eagles

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — As Independence Day approaches, a growing debate has emerged in Big Bear Lake over whether the community's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular should proceed amid concerns about its potential impact on the region's famous bald eagle family.

An online petition calling for the cancellation of the fireworks display has attracted thousands of supporters who fear the event could disturb Jackie, Shadow, and their surviving eaglet, Sandy. The eagles have become internationally recognized through the popular Big Bear Eagle Cam set up by Friends of Big Bear Valley, drawing millions of viewers who have followed the birds' nesting seasons in recent years.

Petition supporters argue that loud fireworks could cause unnecessary stress to the eagles and other wildlife during a critical time of year. They are urging local officials to explore quieter alternatives, such as drone or laser light shows, that would allow the community to celebrate Independence Day while minimizing impacts on wildlife.

In response to the growing public concern, Visit Big Bear released a statement acknowledging the deep connection many people have formed with the eagles while reaffirming that the July 4 Fireworks Spectacular will move forward as planned.

"Visit Big Bear recognizes the deep passion people have for Jackie, Shadow, Sandy, Luna, and the bald eagles that have become such an important part of Big Bear's identity," the organization said. "We also recognize that people across the country have formed a meaningful connection to Big Bear through the eagle cam."

The tourism organization emphasized that the decision was made after careful consideration and cited the event's longstanding importance to the local economy.

According to Visit Big Bear, the fireworks celebration supports local hotels, restaurants, recreation providers, retail businesses, and seasonal workers during one of the community's busiest weekends of the year. Officials noted that after another low-to-no snow winter, many businesses are relying on summer tourism to help recover financially.

"This is not a choice between caring for wildlife and caring for local families," the statement said. "We believe Big Bear can and must do both."

Visit Big Bear also outlined several measures intended to reduce potential impacts on wildlife. The fireworks display will be professionally managed from a barge on Big Bear Lake, approximately two miles from the Jackie and Shadow nest, according to a Google Earth measurement reviewed by the organization.

Officials said the show will last less than 30 minutes, will comply with all required fire safety regulations, and that organizers are working with the fireworks provider to reduce the loudest explosive effects where possible.

Wildlife advocates, however, continue to question whether distance alone is sufficient to prevent disturbance, citing research showing that loud, unexpected noises can affect birds even when they originate miles away.