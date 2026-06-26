County prepares road repair project near Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - A series of road repairs in a community on the northwest end of Desert Hot Springs will begin next week, periodically interrupting travel for a few months but making for a smoother ride after the project is finished.

``This project will fix up a substantial number of streets in this unincorporated community (of Mission Lakes),'' Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez said. ``This road work is a significant improvement that will be long lasting after it's completed.''

Perez's Fourth District encompasses the Mission Lakes Country Club. According to his staff, a total of 25 streets covering 5.7 miles are due for upgrades as part of the Mission Lakes Area Resurfacing Project, which is slated to begin at 7 a.m. Monday and continue for about three months.

Crews generally will be on the job Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m and 6 p.m., officials said.

Jurupa Valley-based LCR Earthwork & Engineering Corp. was awarded the project contract, the total budget for which is $3.3 million, according to Perez's office.

``This is very significant in our community's over 50-year history that the roads are being totally re-done up here,'' Mission Lakes Country Club General Manager Eric Charos said. ``This will be a big improvement for our residents, and all who visit to golf, enjoy our restaurants and amenities, with some of the best views in the (Coachella) Valley.''

Officials said residents impacted by street repairs will be given 48 hours' notice to ensure street parking doesn't impede work and vehicles aren't exposed to potential damage.

The anticipated length of travel delays, and on which roads, as well as possible detours, have not been announced yet.

The project's funding originates from a mix of local sales tax revenue, Senate Bill 1, or Road Repair & Accountability Act of 2017, grants and Mission Springs Water District allocations, though the latter will mostly cover expenses directly tied to rearranging utilities.

Officials noted that several other Mission Lakes streets east of the current project are expected to be repaired in future years during the next phase of work.