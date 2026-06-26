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Piden madres buscadoras salida de Fiscal de Baja California

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Desde inicios de este año, hasta 22 osamentas han sido localizadas en la zona de Miguel Alemán del Valle de Mexicali, con lo que sumarían hasta 44 restos humanos localizados, sin embargo de acuerdo a la fundadora y dirigente, del colectivo “Madres Unidas y Fuertes” hay mínimos avances en la identificación de los restos, por lo que piden la salida de María Elena Andrade.

“Si no quieren trabajar que dejen que otro venga y haga su trabajo. Necesitamos investigaciones dentro de la fiscalía porque necesitamos que en realidad se hagan los ADN de todos los cuerpos que se han encontrado en la Miguel Alemán porque luego nos dicen que han sido encontrados y le han hecho el ADN a todos, pero es una vil mentira” dijo a entrevista a Telemundo.

La labor por parte de colectivos continua a pesar de las altas temperaturas en la zona, por lo que anteriormente han solicitado donaciones de agua y alimentos no perecederos para apoyar a quienes se suman a las labores de búsqueda, al no descartar que más osamentas sean localizadas en el Valle de Mexicali.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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