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Riverside County certifies June 2 statewide direct primary election results

By
New
Published 5:02 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The Riverside County Registrar of Voters has officially certified the results of the June 2, 2026, Statewide Direct Primary Election, completing the county's canvass of election returns.

On Friday, June 26, the certified election results were transmitted to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors and the California Secretary of State, marking the conclusion of the official vote-counting process.

A total of 550,840 ballots were processed and counted during the election. Overall voter turnout reached 38.35% of eligible registered voters across Riverside County.

Residents can now view the final official election results and the Statement of Votes Cast on the Riverside County Registrar of Voters website at www.voteinfo.net.

Under California election law, any individual seeking a recount must submit a request to the Registrar of Voters within five days of the certification of election results. The deadline to file a recount request is Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

The cost of conducting a recount is the responsibility of the individual requesting it.

The certification officially concludes the county's administration of the June 2 primary election and ensures the results are forwarded for inclusion in California's certified statewide election totals.

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Tommy Gallegos

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