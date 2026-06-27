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Fire damages two homes in Desert Hot Springs, no injuries reported

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Updated
today at 6:34 PM
Published 6:23 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Desert Hot Springs this afternoon that damaged two homes.

According to Riverside County Fire Department, officers received a 911 call at about 4:15 p.m. reporting multiple homes on fire in the 13000 block of West Street.

When crews arrived, they encountered high winds, which officials say contributed to the fire spreading to a second home. The second structure sustained light damage to its roof.

Firefighters contained the fire at 5:22 p.m. and the American Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and two children who have been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates as more information becomes available.

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Dakota Makinen

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