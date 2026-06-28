Shelter dogs from Coachella Valley among 100+ found dead at Northern California “no-kill” shelter

FORTUNA, Calif. (KESQ) — Authorities with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office say deputies have found mass graves containing the remains of more than 100 dogs on the grounds of an animal sanctuary in northern California

The sheriff's department says an investigation into reports of animal cruelty and fraud at Miranda’s Rescue Animal Sanctuary, located at 1603 Sandy Prairie Road in Fortuna, began in April.

Today investigators say they served a search warrant that permitted crews to dig on property grounds and inspect buildings, and now say the whole remains of 117 dogs were unearthed from 2 dig locations, with more dogs on the property either in decomposition or incomplete skeletons.

Sheriff’s investigators also located an area inside a barn believed to be where the dogs were likely killed, with more than 600 dog collars found inside.

No charges have been announced as a result of the investigation.

Tonight, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter confirmed via social media that two dogs transferred to Miranda’s Rescue were transferred from their shelter, and have transferred a total of 35 animals to the organization since 2024.

The shelter says staff acted in good faith, and will cooperate fully with investigators.

Read the full statement below:

"Like so many of you, we are heartbroken by the devastating reports involving Miranda's Rescue.

Our hearts are with every animal affected, every family seeking answers, and every member of the animal welfare community impacted by this tragedy.

Tragically, we have confirmed that two puppies originally transferred from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter were among the first eight animals recovered from the property, discoveries that ultimately led to the broader investigation. Learning this has been heartbreaking for our staff, volunteers, and everyone who cared for them. We transferred those puppies believing they were being placed with a trusted rescue partner where they would have the opportunity to find loving homes. The outcome is devastating.

Like animal shelters across California and throughout the country, we participate in transfer programs that provide animals with another opportunity for placement and adoption.

Since establishing our partnership with Miranda's Rescue in the fall of 2024, we have transferred a total of 35 animals to the organization. Like the estimated 90 other organizations and countless individual rescuers who also entrusted animals to Miranda's Rescue, we believed these transfers would help connect our animals with loving, permanent homes.

When we transferred animals to Miranda's Rescue, we followed the same evaluation and transfer practices relied upon by shelters and rescue organizations across the country. Based on the information available at the time, we had no reason to believe the animals would not receive appropriate care or be placed for adoption as intended.

We understand why members of our community have questions. Our staff acted in good faith and with one goal: giving these animals the best possible chance at a better future.

Recently, our staff and volunteers came together for a private vigil to honor the animals affected and support one another through this difficult time. The grief within our organization is profound, and our commitment to the animals we serve has never been stronger.

Honoring the lives of the animals impacted means more than mourning their loss; it means learning from this tragedy. In memory of Felicia, Farkle, and the many other animals whose lives were forever changed, we have begun a thorough review of our transfer policies, procedures, and partnership practices. While there was no information available to us at the time suggesting these animals were at risk, We are committed to identifying opportunities to strengthen our safeguards and further protect the animals entrusted to our care.

Our commitment has always been, and will continue to be, the welfare of the animals we serve. We remain focused on caring for the animals currently in our shelter, supporting our staff and volunteers through this difficult time, and honoring the trust our community places in us every day.

The investigation remains ongoing, and we have no confirmation at this time regarding whether any additional animals discovered are from our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with investigators and will share verified information if and when it becomes available.

Thank you to everyone who continues to support our mission and the animals who depend on us."

— The Palm Springs Animal Shelter