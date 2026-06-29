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Events canceled for the week at Palm Springs Cultural Center as crews survey damage

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Published 11:29 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – At the Palm Springs Cultural Center, both the feeling of uncertainty and the smell of smoke lingered in the air after a fire in the attic damaged the building over the weekend.

The leadership team at the Cultural Center said they had pulled promotions for events that were scheduled this week. On Sunday, they canceled a screening of "Meet Me In St. Louis" and were refunding guests who purchased tickets. The schedule after that remained up in the air.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Cultural Center wrote in part:

"We do not know yet when we might be able to reopen even a portion of the building. Please be patient with us. We will share that information as it becomes available to us. We thank you all for your expressions of concern and your wonderful comments of support."

The Board and Staff of the Palm Springs Cultural Center

Cultural Center staff said crews will arrive to conduct damage assessments on Monday. Electricians will also be working to restore power to the building.

News Channel 3 will be speaking with the center's leadership team later today. We'll bring you the latest updates at 4, 5, and 6 o'clock.

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