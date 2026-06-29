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Firebirds re-sign two forwards, assistant coach Stu Bickel leaving for Iowa Wild

KESQ
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Updated
today at 6:54 PM
Published 5:46 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- It was a busy Monday for the Firebirds as the roster and coaching staff begins to take shape for next season.

Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed forwards Lleyton Roed and J.R. Avon both to one-year, two-way deals ($850,000 AAV) for the 2026-27 season.  

The 23-year-old Roed appeared in his second full season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The White Bear, Minnesota native totaled 38 points (11g/27a) over a career-high 65 regular-season games in 2025-26. Roed’s 38 points and 27 assists were both AHL career-highs.

The 22-year-old Avon also played the 2025-26 season with Coachella Valley, adding a career-high 24 points (10g/14a) in his first season with the team and recording eight points (7g/1a) in 12 post-season contests with the Firebirds.

The Peterborough, Ontario native’s seven goals were tied for the most among all Coachella skaters in the playoffs.

While the team is retaining two quality young players, they also lost assistant coach Stu Bickel, who has been named head coach of the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

Bickel departs Coachella Valley after serving on the Firebirds' coaching staff since the organization's inaugural season in 2022-23.

Working alongside head coaches Dan Bylsma and Derek Laxdal, Bickel helped guide the Firebirds to sustained success while mentoring numerous prospects who have gone on to make an impact with the Seattle Kraken.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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