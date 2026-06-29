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Theft suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Palm Springs; second suspect at-large

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:05 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — One man is in custody after a sheriff's pursuit that began near Cabazon ended in Palm Springs Sunday afternoon.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says at 3:28 p.m., deputies located a vehicle wanted for grand theft in the area of the eastbound I-10 Freeway and Morongo Trail in Cabazon.

Deputies attempted a vehicle stop, but the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. Deputies lost visual on Highway 111 headed towards Palm Springs and terminated the pursuit.

The car was later located unoccupied in the area of Amado Road and Belardo Road.

With the assistance of the Palm Springs Police Department, one of the suspects was taken into custody. A search of the area was conducted, but the second suspect remains outstanding.

Palm Springs police chief Andy Mills also saying on social media that the same two people are wanted in connection with a theft in Palm Springs as well.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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