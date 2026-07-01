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California gas tax increase brings higher fuel prices to Fourth of July travelers

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/11/2026
VECTEEZY
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/11/2026
By
Updated
today at 11:01 AM
Published 10:59 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - California drivers will see higher prices at the pump starting July 1, thanks to a statewide gas tax increase of 2.2 cents per gallon.

The increase will bring the state's gas tax to 63.4 cents, the highest in the nation.

It comes as drivers hit the road for the Fourth of July and already face high prices due to fuel shortages from the Iran War and Strait of Hormuz closures.

AAA data shows California already leads the national average of $3.84/gallon for gas prices, at $5.41.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with drivers and AAA on what to expect for travel.

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Athena Jreij

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