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Indio announces its 3rd annual Veterans Day Run/Walk

City of Indio
By
Updated
today at 4:43 PM
Published 4:35 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Indio announced its 3rd Annual Veterans Day Run/Walk, set to take place in November with a new, exciting 10K race option.

The annual event sets out to honor local veterans while also supporting the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation and American Legion Post 739, who aid in serving the military community.

The Veterans Day tradition will take place at the Empire Polo grounds in Indio on November 11 with tickets ranging from $38 for the 5k race to $54 for the 10k race. Children under the age of 10 can participate for free and veterans will receive a $25 discount. 

The ceremony will commence at 8:00 a.m. with the race taking off at 8:30 a.m. and will ultimately conclude with awards for the top three finishers in both races. “Early bird” registration is open now at Indio Veterans Day 5K & 10K Run/Walk

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Haley Meberg

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