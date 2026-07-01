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Summer brings more locals to the FIND Regional Food Bank

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New
Published 10:24 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Students are out of school for the summer, and as food costs continue to rise, the FIND Regional Food Bank is seeing an increase in demand for food.

They're seeing student families, seniors, and veterans who are all having trouble putting food on the table tonight, as our Telemundo anchor Hernan Quintas reports. 

For more on the FIND Regional Food Bank, including how you can help, visit: https://findfoodbank.org/

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Hernán Quintas

Hernán Quintas es actualmente presentador y reportero de noticias Telemundo 15

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