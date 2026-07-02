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CHP increases Fourth of July patrols

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:50 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Highway Patrol is increasing patrols across the state for the Fourth of July holiday weekend after last year's holiday period saw more than 850 speed-related crashes statewide.

CHP Officer David Torres says officers will be watching for speeding, aggressive and impaired drivers.

The Maximum Enforcement Period runs from Thursday evening through Sunday. CHP urges everyone to slow down, buckle up and never drive impaired.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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