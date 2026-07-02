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Doctors urge men to prioritize prostate cancer screening

KESQ
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Published 12:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Health experts are encouraging men to get screened for prostate cancer as cases continue to rise nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among American men, behind lung cancer. Nearly 300,000 new cases are expected to be diagnosed this year.

Doctors recommend men ages 55 to 69 talk with their healthcare provider about a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. Anyone experiencing concerning symptoms should seek medical attention promptly.

Dr. Amir Lavaf, a radiation oncologist at Desert Regional Medical Center, says while a healthy diet and regular exercise support overall health, there is no proven way to prevent prostate cancer.

The average age at diagnosis is 67. Doctors say early detection through screening can improve treatment options and outcomes.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.

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