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Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Coachella’s annual Independence Day party

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:36 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Thousands of residents from across the Coachella Valley gathered at Coachella's Bagdouma Park Thursday evening for the city's annual Independence Day celebration.

The free event features music, rides, food vendors, a pie-eating contest, and the much anticipated fireworks show painting the night sky red, white and blue.

Tune in this evening for a look at the festivities and what it means for residents to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

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Athena Jreij

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