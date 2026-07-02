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Man, 39, struck, killed walking Beaumont street

Beaumont PD
By
New
Published 3:32 PM

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - A 39-year-old pedestrian walking along a Beaumont street was fatally struck by a car, but there were no obvious signs of a crime, authorities said today.  

Awoke Ayalew of Moreno Valley was fatally hit just after 4 a.m. Wednesday on East First Street, less than a half-block east of Michigan Avenue, according to the Beaumont Police Department.  

The agency stated that Ayalew was walking in an unconfirmed direction on First when the vehicle impacted him.   

The motorist, whose identity was not disclosed, immediately stopped and called 911.

Patrol officers and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location within a few minutes, pronouncing the victim dead at the scene.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, there were no immediate indications that alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision,'' the police department said in a statement Thursday.  

The motorist was not arrested.   

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department's Traffic Division at 951- 769-8500.

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