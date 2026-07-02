Palm Springs Police Department arrests convicted felon following search warrant, with firearms seized

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested after Palm Springs police executed a search warrant that uncovered an arsenal of firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and suspected methamphetamine inside a Palm Springs residence, authorities announced.

The operation took place at approximately 5 a.m. on June 17, when members of the Palm Springs Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Desert Regional SWAT Team, served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Pasatiempo Road.

The warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation involving 60-year-old Palm Springs resident David Pringle.

According to investigators, Pringle exited the residence during the operation and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

According to court records, Pringle was formally charged on June 22 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 10. Court records also show he is currently out of custody after posting $30,000 bail.

During a search of the home, detectives recovered numerous firearms, including rifles, shotguns, revolvers, and assault-style weapons. Officers also seized high-capacity magazines, firearm precursor parts, and thousands of rounds of ammunition in multiple calibers.

Investigators additionally discovered suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. The substance later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine after being weighed and examined.

Authorities said their investigation confirmed Pringle is a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess firearms, ammunition, and firearm precursor parts under California law.

Pringle was initially booked at the Palm Springs Police Department on multiple felony charges, including:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of assault weapons

Felon in possession of ammunition

Possession of large-capacity magazines

Possession of firearm precursor parts by a prohibited person

Possession of a controlled substance while armed

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions

Police said the investigation reflects the department's ongoing efforts to remove illegally possessed firearms, narcotics, and other dangerous contraband from the community.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441.