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Police share drone footage of stolen vehicle arrest in Cathedral City

KESQ
By
New
Published 4:28 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Officers from the Cathedral City Police Department and the Palm Springs Police Department teamed up on Wednesday to locate a stolen vehicle with the use of drones. 

CCPD reports that they were able to follow the suspect via drones, avoiding a pursuit, making it safer for other drivers and officers on the road. Throughout the investigation, officers tracked the suspect's movements, capturing him in a hit and run traffic collision.

The suspect was detained without further incident at the Tower Market on Date Palm Drive, where he was arrested and faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and petty theft with two or more priors. Information on his identity was not available.

Through the agency's teamwork and the use of the drones, the victim regained possession of his car.

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Haley Meberg

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