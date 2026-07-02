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Shelters brace for post-Fourth of July influx of lost pets caused by fireworks

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New
Published 9:57 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Animal shelters across the Coachella Valley are preparing for one of their busiest times of the year as fireworks celebrations often lead to a spike in lost pets.

Loud fireworks can frighten dogs and cats, causing many to panic, jump fences, slip out of collars, or bolt through open doors and gates. Local animal shelters say the days immediately following the Fourth of July are typically among the busiest of the year for stray animal intakes.

At the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, staff are urging pet owners to take steps now to help keep their animals safe and increase the chances of a reunion if they become lost.

Experts recommend:

  • Keeping pets indoors before fireworks begin.
  • Creating a quiet, secure space inside the home with familiar bedding and toys.
  • Ensuring pets wear collars with current identification tags.
  • Verifying that microchip registration information is up to date.
  • Exercising pets earlier in the day before fireworks start.
  • Never bringing pets to fireworks displays.

If a pet does go missing, owners should immediately contact their local animal shelter, file a lost pet report, check shelters in person, and post clear photos and contact information on local lost-and-found pet pages.

Officials say taking a few precautions before the holiday can help prevent a frightening experience for both pets and their families.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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