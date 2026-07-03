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Ahead of July 4th, La Quinta homeowner reflects on fight against HOA to keep up American flag

KESQ
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Published 6:26 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - It's been over 20 years since Richard Birdsall fought his homeowner's association to keep up a 22-foot flag pole and American flag.

This Fourth of July, Birdsall says he's proud of his fight to fly the nation's flag, which he first raised after September 11, 2001. Birdsall says 6 months later, he received a call from his HOA telling him to take it down per their guidelines.

From there, he took his fight to state legislators, who passed Senate Bill 2032 in 2003, prohibiting homeowners' associations restrictions on flags.

It comes as other homeowners complain of similar restrictions across California.

Tune in this evening for the full story at 10 and 11 p.m.

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Athena Jreij

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