Cal Fire officials urge caution as Fourth of July firework injuries rise

As Independence Day celebrations begin, fire officials are reminding the public that the Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year for firefighters, with many emergency calls involving fireworks-related injuries and fires.

According to Cal Fire, the holiday consistently brings a spike in burn injuries, particularly among children. Officials are encouraging families to attend professional fireworks displays instead of using illegal fireworks, which can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Even fireworks labeled as "safe and sane" require careful handling. Fire officials say following the manufacturer's instructions and using fireworks only in cities where they are permitted can help reduce the risk of injury.

"Just follow the directions on those packages. Stay within local cities that allow safe and sane fireworks," said Captain Richard Cordova with Cal Fire. "And once they're out, make sure they're out and not still lit or have heat to them. And if they do, just pour some water on them."

Cordova emphasized that firefighters would rather see families enjoy professionally organized fireworks shows than risk preventable injuries at home.

"We don't like seeing people get hurt, especially children," Cordova said. "So please go out and see the professionals light those fireworks. We say it over and over every year, and still we have children that get hurt."

Fire officials also recommend keeping a bucket or hose nearby when using legal fireworks, never allowing young children to handle fireworks, and never attempting to relight fireworks that fail to ignite. Duds should be soaked thoroughly with water before being discarded to prevent accidental fires.

Authorities hope residents will celebrate responsibly this holiday, helping reduce the number of injuries and emergency calls while keeping communities safe.