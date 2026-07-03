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National ICE arrest surge raises concerns among Coachella Valley immigrant families

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Published 10:12 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — Federal immigration officials have significantly increased enforcement efforts nationwide, with sources saying that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested about 10,000 people over a five-day period.

According to the report, ICE is now aiming to make at least 2,000 arrests per day as the Trump administration continues its immigration crackdown. The Department of Homeland Security says nearly 70% of ICE arrests involve people who have been charged with or convicted of a crime in the United States, though officials have not released details about those arrested in the latest operation.

The increased enforcement is drawing attention in the Coachella Valley, where immigrant advocacy groups say many families are seeking information about their legal rights.

It remains unclear whether any of the recent arrests occurred in Riverside County or the Coachella Valley.

Experts encourages anyone with questions about their immigration status or legal rights to seek guidance from a qualified immigration attorney or accredited legal representative.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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