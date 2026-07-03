Owner of pet labradoodle dog killed by cops sues city of LA

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The owner of a pet Labradoodle dog killed by a Los Angeles Police Department officer sued the city of Los Angeles and various unidentified officers today, alleging in federal court that police violated the LAPD's own policy governing the use of force against animals when Jameson was

shot last month during noisy celebrations after the Knicks won the NBA championship.

Marie Marseille, a 45-year-old nurse and lifelong Knicks fan who lives in Canoga Park, contends an officer "fired multiple shots and killed Jameson in cold blood, without trying to calm Jameson down, or giving (Marseille) a chance to calm or quiet Jameson down,'' according to the Los Angeles federal court complaint.

An LAPD representative said that according to policy, the department does not comment on pending litigation. But last month, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell vowed that a full investigation will be conducted into the fatal shooting of Jameson.

"The loss of a pet is deeply personal,'' McDonnell wrote in a statement on X. "For many, a dog is not simply an animal; it is a companion, a source of comfort, and a member of the family."

The suit alleges excessive force, negligence and "unconstitutional municipal customs, practices and policies."

The dog "never barred his teeth, growled at either officer, or otherwise displayed any attempt whatsoever to attack (the officers)," according to the lawsuit. The shooting near the doorway of Marseille's apartment on June 13 allegedly "recklessly threatened" the owner's safety, the suit says.

Marseille contends that under LAPD policy, officers are authorized to use force against an animal only when the animal poses an immediate threat of injury. The policy is consistent with the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training guidelines on dog encounters, which emphasize that police officers must read canine body language to distinguish between "energetic" and "aggressive" behavior, according to the suit.

"An energetic dog -- one that is excited, moving, barking -- is not necessarily an aggressive dog, and the distinction matters under both LAPD policy and the constitutional standard,'' the suit states.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said last month she is seeking a reevaluation of the LAPD's policies on the use of force and pets following the release of body-worn camera footage of the fatal shooting during the LAPD's emergency response to the Canoga Park apartment complex where officers were investigating reports of a woman screaming.

The woman turned out to be celebrating the New York Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years.

"This shooting makes clear that while LAPD provides officers with written guidance on the use of force and pets, this is not enough,'' Bass said in a statement, calling the shooting footage "disturbing and tragic."

According to video footage and a department summary, officers responded at 8:55 p.m. June 13, to the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing a woman repeatedly screaming, prompting a welfare check.

"She's been screaming `Oh my god,' for 20 minutes, like something really bad happened,'' the 911 caller said.

The footage shows officers contacting the resident at her apartment door and repeatedly asking her to secure a large dog that was barking at them.

"Oh, can you put your dog inside?'' an officer is seen telling the resident.

"Jeez, that's a big ass dog,'' an officer is heard saying.

Another officer says, "I ain't getting bit by that, bro."

According to the LAPD, the resident briefly closed the door before reopening it moments later. An officer again asked if the dog was put away.

"He's not aggressive,'' she responded.

The department said the dog then emerged from the apartment, barked and charged toward an officer. Body-camera video shows an officer backing away. Seconds later, gunshots are heard and the dog collapses near the doorway, as the woman cries out, "No!"

The LAPD identified the dog as a 106-pound mixed breed. Marseille identified the animal as Jameson, a 2-year-old golden retriever-Saint Bernard and poodle mix. Jameson was wearing a Knicks shirt.

The suit says Labradoodles are known to be affectionate, energetic, intelligent, enthusiastic and eager. Their barking is considered to be moderate and they bark to attract attention and when stressed, the lawsuit states.

"Labradoodles are not considered dangerous or aggressive as to strangers, and Jameson was neither,'' according to the complaint for unspecified damages.

According to a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $248,214 as of Thursday afternoon, Marseille was screaming with joy after the Knicks clinched their first NBA title since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The police chief said the department has fielded numerous complaints following the shooting.

McDonnell said the investigation would take time, while acknowledging, "We at the LAPD know the community is hurting.

"LAPD officers face unknown dangers on a daily basis, but I expect them to exercise sound judgment, restraint and respect for life whenever possible. That expectation is reflected in our training, policies and specific guidance on encounters with dogs,'' McDonnell's statement continued. "All those factors will be carefully reviewed as part of this investigation."