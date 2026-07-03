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Palm Springs Air Museum to celebrate July 4th with historic flyover and French-American tribute

KESQ
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Published 10:40 AM

The Palm Springs Air Museum is preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July with a unique event honoring 250 years of friendship between France and the United States.

The museum's Allies In Liberty Celebration takes place Saturday, July 4, featuring a day of family activities, aviation history and a special French-American cultural exchange. French diplomats and museum officials will exchange commemorative gifts recognizing France's support during the American Revolution and the lasting partnership between the two nations.

One of the highlights will be the Freedom Flight, a valley-wide flyover beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring the museum's C-47 Skytrain and two P-51 Mustangs. A rare French Fouga Magister CM-170 jet is also expected to arrive Friday and will be on display during the event.

Families can enjoy hands-on activities throughout the day, including building and flying balsa wood model airplanes, creating patriotic birthday cards, sitting in the cockpit of the museum's P-40 Warhawk, and seeing DARKSTAR, the aircraft featured in Top Gun: Maverick. Live music, food vendors and free birthday cake will also be part of the celebration.

The event begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Regular museum admission applies, with free admission for children 12 and under with a paid adult, active-duty military and Palm Springs Air Museum members.

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