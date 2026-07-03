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RV fire breaks out in Indio

KESQ
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today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:34 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Firefighters quickly contained an RV fire that broke out earlier Friday afternoon in Indio.

Cal Fire reports the fire began at approximately 12:52 p.m. at Mary Lane and Madison Street, with firefighters arriving at the scene shortly after. Initially crews believed the fire may have spread to a single-story family dwelling nearby.

Officials say the fire was contained at 1:24 p.m. with the damage being contained to the RV only. No injuries from the incident have been reported at this time. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.

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Haley Meberg

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