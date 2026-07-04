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Crash on Date Palm Drive leaves at least one injured

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Published 4:25 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A crash around 4:00pm left at least one driver injured.

Our crew was on sight when the incident occurred. One man involved in the accident had a head injury.

All lanes are open again.

News Channel Three is requesting additional information from authorities on this incident.

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Jonathan Ramont

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