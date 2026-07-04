Palm Springs Air Museum celebrates Fourth of July with historic flyovers

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Thousands of people spent the Fourth of July at the Palm Springs Air Museum, where historic aircraft, patriotic flyovers and military history highlighted the holiday celebration.

The museum's annual Independence Day event featured more than 70 historic aircraft on display, with several vintage warplanes, including the P-51 Mustang and C-47 cargo aircraft, taking to the skies throughout the day. Visitors toured aircraft, explored exhibits and learned about the role the planes played in American history.

Palm Springs Air Museum Vice Chairman Fred Bell said preserving the aircraft and sharing their history with the public remains one of the museum's top priorities. He added that events like the Fourth of July celebration allow visitors to experience aviation history firsthand while honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans.

Among those attending was Dmitri Grozhankin, who visited the museum with his son, Michael. Grozhankin said they enjoy seeing aircraft from different eras and learning about their history, adding they planned to stay for the afternoon flyover.

For another visitor, Daniel, the event carried a personal connection. He wore his grandfather's World War II jacket and said his grandfather's military service inspired his lifelong passion for aviation. Watching historic aircraft take flight made that connection even more meaningful.

Many visitors said the museum offers a unique way to celebrate Independence Day while honoring the men and women who served in the armed forces.

Visitor Teresa Robinson said celebrating the nation's independence at the museum made the holiday especially meaningful. She called it a blessing to witness another Independence Day surrounded by aircraft that helped shape the country's history.

While the day focused on celebration, some attendees also reflected on the country's current challenges. Visitor Maureen Arevalo said she hopes Independence Day can serve as a time for Americans to set aside their differences, celebrate the nation's progress and remember the sacrifices that helped build the country.

As vintage aircraft soared over the Coachella Valley, visitors gathered along the flight line to watch history take to the skies, making the Palm Springs Air Museum one of the valley's most popular Fourth of July destinations.