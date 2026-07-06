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Cal Fire sends strike teams to Colorado for wildlife response efforts

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Updated
today at 12:34 PM
Published 12:25 PM

Calif. (KESQ) – Over the holiday weekend, CAL FIRE sent out three strike teams to Colorado to help with wildfire response efforts in wake of the Aspen Fire. 

The trip lasted two days, with teams stopping to address other fires along the route between California and Colorado. Crews arrived in Pueblo, Colorado, the night of July 5th, with all teams working on the Aspen Fire by morning.

The Aspen Fire spread over 91,000 acres and is currently  at 12% containment. Evacuation notices are in place for residents while crews work to extinguish the flames.  

CAL FIRE reports their crews have aided in covering some of the most critical areas of the fire reflecting their overall commitment to mutual aid, showing that response is strong when states come together. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.

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Haley Meberg

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