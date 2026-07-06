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Extreme Heat Warning Begins Tuesday

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Updated
today at 5:00 PM
Published 3:45 PM

The hottest weather of the year so far is settling into the Coachella Valley as high pressure strengthens over the Southwest.

Highs will climb from around 110 today to ~114-117 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, running 5-10 degrees above average and bringing widespread Major HeatRisk to the desert.

An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning and continues through Thursday evening, so be sure to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated, and never leave kids or pets in parked vehicles.

A gradual "cooldown" arrives Friday into the weekend, trimming a few degrees off afternoon highs, though temperatures will still remain hot and likely at or just above normal.

Looking ahead, humidity is expected to increase late this weekend into early next week, bringing muggier conditions and a slight chance of isolated mountain or desert thunderstorms by Monday or Tuesday.

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Katie Boer

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