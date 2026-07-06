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FIFA clears Folarin Balogun to play vs. Belgium after suspension reversed

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Updated
today at 8:49 AM
Published 8:38 AM

FIFA has cleared U.S. Men's National Team forward Folarin Balogun to play in tonight's World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium after unexpectedly reversing his suspension.

Balogun received a red card during the United States' match against Bosnia, which originally ruled him out of the next game. Reports say President Donald Trump asked FIFA to review the decision, though the White House has not commented.

FIFA announced Balogun's red card will be "suspended for a probationary period of one year," making him eligible to play.

The decision has drawn mixed reaction. U.S. captain Christian Pulisic said Balogun's return gives the team "a boost," while some international coaches criticized the ruling.

The U.S. takes on Belgium tonight with a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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