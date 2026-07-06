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Firefighters battle commercial fire in Coachella

KESQ
By
Published 3:37 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNS) - Firefighters battled a fire at a commercial building in Coachella [Sunday].

The fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Grapefruit Boulevard, where firefighters reported the structure fully involved with fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Additional engines were requested to assist, and the fire was contained around 2:10 p.m.

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