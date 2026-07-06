Skip to Content
News

“Love Local Palm Springs” gift card program returns to the Valley

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:35 PM

The popular "Love Local Palm Springs" gift card program is back, giving residents and visitors more buying power while supporting more than 130 local businesses.

As we reported, the extreme heat has been a challenge for local businesses since there are fewer shoppers. Beginning next Monday, residents can purchase digital gift cards of $100, $200 or $300, and the city will add a 50% bonus of the card's value.

Mayor Soto of Palm Springs says economic success means working to make Palm Springs a year-round city. 

"Our businesses get really excited because it's an opportunity for utility costs to be higher, groceries for restaurants can be a little bit higher now, so every extra little bit of business goes a long way," Mayor Soto stated. 

The "Love Local Palm Springs" program ends on October 31st. Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.