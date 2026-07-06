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Sheriff’s deputies investigating disappearance of 37-year-old woman last seen in Cathedral City

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Published 11:01 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a 37-year-old woman whose family says she has not been seen since late June.

Deputies were dispatched to the 38000 block of Devils Canyon Drive in Palm Desert at 9:18 a.m. on July 1 regarding a report of a missing person, according to the sheriff's office. The reporting party told deputies they had not been able to reach their family member and reported her missing.

The missing woman was identified by her family as Amy McClintock, 37. Her mother, Lisa McClintock, told News Channel 3 her daughter was last seen in the Cathedral City area around June 23.

Amy is 37 years old and is described by her family as . 5’4 135 lbs. 

Anyone with any information regarding Amy's whereabouts is encouraged to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

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