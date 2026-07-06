Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heating up through the week

By
Updated
today at 7:15 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Highs will climb all the way to 115 this week, for the hottest temps we've seen all year. Those highs hit later this week, today we're looking at 110.

High pressure will have a lock hold on the Western U.S. through the week, pushing those temps significantly.

An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow through Thursday before temps settle back down towards normal.

The heat will last all week long, before some more seasonable temps arrive by the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.