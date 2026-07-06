Skip to Content
News

Vehicle crashes into vacant building in Palm Desert, no injuries reported

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 1:03 PM
Published 12:08 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. — A vehicle crashed into a vacant building in Palm Desert late Monday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The crash was reported at 11:17 a.m. in the 44000 block of San Pablo Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said the vehicle struck a vacant building, though it was not immediately clear what type of structure was involved.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the crash, and no information about the driver has been made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.