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California launches first “FireSat” satellites to revolutionize wildfire detection

Cal Fire
By
New
Published 12:04 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has launched the first three FireSat satellites, marking the start of a new space-based wildfire detection system designed to identify fires in near real time.

Launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, the satellites are part of a partnership between CAL FIRE, the Earth Fire Alliance (EFA), Muon Space, and other technology partners. After a three-month commissioning period, the satellites will begin providing wildfire data to fire agencies.

Once the full constellation of more than 50 satellites is deployed by 2030, FireSat will be able to detect fires as small as 5 by 5 meters anywhere on Earth and provide updated observations every 20 minutes or less, helping firefighters respond before small fires become major incidents.

Governor Gavin Newsom called the launch a major step in protecting communities through innovation, "FireSat is about more than satellites in the sky; it's about protecting families, firefighters, and communities that live with the fear of wildfire every summer," Newsom said.

California helped develop the FireSat program through early testing with CAL FIRE before the Earth Fire Alliance was formally established. Officials say the technology will improve real-time wildfire intelligence and strengthen emergency response worldwide.

FireSat builds on California's broader investments in wildfire technology, including the ALERTCalifornia camera network, the Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System (FIRIS), drone and satellite monitoring, wildfire forecasting tools, and statewide LiDAR mapping. The state has also nearly doubled its annual fire protection budget to $3.8 billion while investing more than $2.5 billion in wildfire resilience and forest health projects.

With operations expected to begin later this year, FireSat is designed to give firefighters earlier detection, better situational awareness, and faster response capabilities as wildfire seasons continue to intensify.

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Tommy Gallegos

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