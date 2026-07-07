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Local organization urges residents to prepare as earthquake concerns rise

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Published 2:38 PM

Tonight a local organization is reacting to alarming new research that shows the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults in Southern California are more stressed now more than at any time in a thousand years; raising the risk of a major, multi-fault earthquake.

As we reported, scientists describe the fault system as "critically loaded," with stress building across multiple segments. The San Andreas fault runs through the coachella valley, which means our region could experience some of the heaviest shaking.

While earthquakes cannot be predicted, the "Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network" says now is the time to prepare.

"You want to make sure you've got plenty of water to last you up to two weeks. We like to suggest two gallons per day per person, plus your pets of course,” said CVDPN President Mitch Brown

They also say you should have plenty of non-perishable food, flashlights and leather gloves. Researchers say the fault system is highly stressed after more than 160 years since the last major rupture.

For more information on how to prepare, stay with News Channel 3. 

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Peter Daut

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