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Palm Springs Fire and Police departments go head-to-head for blood drive

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Updated
today at 9:40 PM
Published 2:02 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- Blood donations are at a historic low and the Palm Springs Police and Fire department are teaming up for a friendly competition for the first time. 

According to the American Red Cross, the number of donors has dropped by roughly 40% over the last two decades. This marks the lowest level of national blood donors in 20 years.

This period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered “trauma season,” when hospitals often see more serious injuries from car crashes, ATV accidents, sports injuries, and other summer activities which would raising the need for blood. 

The blood drive is July 9th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at O'Donnell Golf Club, 301 N. Belardo Road.

Tempe Essell, the president of the Red Cross Riverside County, said "This is a critical time for blood donations because a lot of our blood comes from high school students. High schools being out. We have nowhere to go. And we are blessed that the Palm Springs Fire Department and Police Department have joined with us to do this. Every time you give blood, one pint of blood, you save three people."

"We're trying to create some friendly rivalry, but, the true winners are going to be the people that need this blood" said Gustavo Araiza, Captain from Palm Springs Police.

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Kiera McKinney

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