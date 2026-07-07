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Rattlesnake activity increasing on desert trails

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Published 5:44 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As more people head to Coachella Valley hiking trails during the early morning hours to beat the heat, wildlife experts are reminding the public that it's also peak rattlesnake activity.

Rattlesnakes are most active around dawn and dusk during the summer months and are commonly found near rocks, brush and other shaded areas along trails.

Experts say hikers should stay alert, watch where they step and avoid reaching into areas they can't clearly see. If you encounter a rattlesnake, remain calm, keep your distance and slowly back away. They also warn that snakes do not always rattle before striking.

If someone is bitten, experts recommend staying calm, calling 911 immediately and avoiding common myths like applying a tourniquet or trying to suck out the venom.

Rattlesnake season in the Coachella Valley typically lasts through October, with activity tapering off as overnight temperatures cool.

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Dakota Makinen

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