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San Luis, Mexico fortalece su infraestructura médica con un nuevo hospital de alta especialidad

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – La infraestructura hospitalaria más grande de San Luis Río Colorado ya se encuentra en operación con la apertura del Complejo Médico OSME, un proyecto que busca fortalecer los servicios de salud tanto para pacientes de México como de Estados Unidos.

El nuevo complejo hospitalario representa un importante avance para la atención médica especializada en la región fronteriza, al ofrecer servicios dirigidos a pacientes locales, personas con seguro médico y visitantes provenientes del sur de Arizona y otras zonas de Estados Unidos.

La construcción del hospital fue posible gracias a un financiamiento internacional y nacional que incluyó un préstamo de 14.21 millones de dólares otorgado por el Banco de Desarrollo de América del Norte (NADBank), además de 200 millones de pesos en financiamiento por parte de Banco Multiva y una línea de financiamiento para el IVA por 42.5 millones de pesos.

El Complejo Médico OSME cuenta con un hospital y un centro de especialidades equipado con 58 camas hospitalarias, además de unidades de cuidados intensivos, servicios de cirugía cardiovascular y vascular, diagnóstico avanzado, banco de sangre y atención de urgencias, ampliando significativamente la capacidad médica disponible en esta zona de la frontera.

Uno de los aspectos destacados del proyecto es su enfoque binacional. El hospital también brindará atención a pacientes provenientes de Estados Unidos, entre ellos trabajadores agrícolas y sus familias, quienes podrán acceder a servicios médicos especializados cerca de la frontera.

Con la entrada en funcionamiento del Complejo Médico OSME, San Luis Río Colorado fortalece su infraestructura de salud y se consolida como un punto estratégico para la prestación de servicios médicos especializados en la región fronteriza entre Sonora y Arizona.

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