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Extreme Heat Grips the Coachella Valley

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Published 3:40 PM

High temperatures will continue climbing across the Coachella Valley through Thursday as an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect.

We're looking at highs between 114-117 degrees during the hottest part of the week, with widespread moderate to major HeatRisk making dangerous heat the biggest weather story over the next few days. Overnight lows in the 80s won't provide much overnight relief, unfortunately.

If you're hoping to find relief in the mountains -- most of our Riverside and San Bernadino County Mountains are also looking at a Heat Advisory, beginning tomorrow morning.

If you have to be outdoors, take regular breaks, stay hydrated, and be sure to check on friends and family members, neighbors, and pets.

Temperatures ease a few degrees this weekend before settling closer to seasonal levels early next week. As we head into next week, I'm watching some monsoonal moisture beginning to move into the region, bringing a bump up in humidity and our first slight chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts.

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Katie Boer

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