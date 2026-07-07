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Suman 45 detenciones por el homicidio de agentes estatales

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Dos policías municipales, es parte de las detecciones que se han efectuado tras diversos operativos realizados en el Valle de Mexicali desde los crímenes de los agentes estatales, de acuerdo al Secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana, Laureano Carillo, las amenazas continuan, por lo que el trabajo que realizan para esclarecer los hechos, de la mano con autoridades estatales y federales, continuarán.

A pesar del trabajo que se realiza en la zona valle, la policía municipal, no ha participado en los recorridos y labores que han realizado en este caso, ya que no obedece a las funciones que desarrolla la corporación local.

Además de destacar que han estado en comunicación con la familia de la maestra que resultó severamente herida en un puesto de comida, como víctima colateral, por estar presente en donde se registró un segundo ataque en el Valle de Mexicali.

Por su parte la fiscal, María Elena Andrade, dijo que se han detectado incapacidades atípicas en agentes municipales de todo el estado, principalmente de Tecate, al ser cuestionada sobre el número que se reporta en Mexicali, dijo brindaría la información, sin embargo, se confirmó que esto también ha ocurrido en la capital de Baja California, por lo que no se descartan actos de corrupción dentro de médicos de ISSSTECALI que es la institución que se encarga de otorgarlas.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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