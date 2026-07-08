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City of Coachella appoints Gustavo J. Romo as new City Manager

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Published 12:23 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (July 8, 2026) — The City of Coachella has officially appointed Gustavo J. Romo as its new City Manager after a comprehensive recruitment process. Romo has been serving in the role since June 15, 2026.

With more than 32 years of municipal leadership experience, Romo most recently served as Deputy City Manager and Interim City Manager for the City of Beaumont. He has also held executive leadership positions in Bell Gardens and several Southern California cities, specializing in community development, economic development, and strategic planning.

"On behalf of the City Council, we are honored to welcome Mr. Romo as Coachella's new City Manager," said Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa. "His leadership experience and commitment to public service will help guide the City as we continue building on our progress."

Romo said he is excited to serve the community and help lead Coachella's continued growth.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented team and a caring, engaged community," Romo said. "Coachella has grown significantly and has tremendous potential to continue expanding in a sustainable and forward-looking manner."

As City Manager, Romo oversees the City's day-to-day operations and works closely with the City Council to implement its priorities while delivering quality services to residents. His appointment reflects the City's commitment to strong leadership and long-term success.

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