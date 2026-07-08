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Coachella City Council to consider extending 45-day data center moratorium in preparation of permanent ban

City of Coachella
By
New
Published 3:09 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella City Council will consider extending a 45-day moratorium it placed on data center developments last month.

According to city documents, staff says more time is needed to carve out the framework for a permanent ban, and they plan on extending the moratorium by 10 months and 15 days.

News Channel 3 is live city council's meeting tonight, which begins at 6 p.m. Tune in for more.

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Athena Jreij

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