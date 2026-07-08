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Heatwave Continues Before Humid Weekend Arrives

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Published 3:37 PM

The hottest part of this week's heatwave is winding down -- with peak heat today and tomorrow.

Our Extreme Heat Warning continues through tomorrow evening with highs between114-117 degrees and widespread moderate to major HeatRisk for the valley. If you're thinking of going to the mountains to cool down--great idea--except while cooler than the valley, our mountains are also in a Heat Advisory for above normal temperatures through Thursday night as well.

Even Friday stays several degrees above normal, so practicing heat safety remains really important! When highs are 110-115 degrees it's so crucially important to try to spend less time during peak sun hours, take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning, staying hydrated, and checking in on vulnerable friends, family, and pets. Sounds like a no brainer if you've lived in the valley for years--yet we do tragic heat related stories every year. It's heart breaking.

Temperatures finally ease back closer to seasonal levels this weekend as high pressure shifts east. That "cooling" opens the door for increasing monsoonal moisture, meaning it'll start feeling noticeably more humid by Saturday.

With that added moisture, by Sunday into early next week, we'll be watching our first chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts, with Monday currently looking like the most favorable day for storm development. The timeline for potential storms is still a few days out so we'll be watching closely for any changes related to probability, location and timing.

Monsoonal moisture means temps won't climb AS hot as this week, so enjoy a brief break from the dangerous heat as highs return closer to seasonal 108-109 degrees by early next week.

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Katie Boer

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