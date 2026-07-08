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Hiker found safe after inaccessible rescue call in Palm Desert

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:24 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker who initially required assistance on a trail in Palm Desert was found safe today.   

The "inaccessible rescue" call was reported at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Bump and Grind trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said arriving crews made contact with an individual at the trail, a quarter-mile from Moller's Nursery, who was apparently separated from a group.

The three engines and battalion chief left the scene after the individual did not require assistance or further medical evaluation.

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