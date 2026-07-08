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Stamp price increase. What you need to know

MGN
By
Updated
today at 11:57 AM
Published 11:55 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Stamps will be going up four cents by July 12th. The price is going up to 82 cents from the previous 78 cents for the Forever stamps.

Since the Forever stamps were introduced the price has increased 100 percent over the last 19 years.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5.

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Kiera McKinney

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