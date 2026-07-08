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The Wienermobile arrives in the desert with a local resident behind the wheel

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Published 11:41 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – No matter the kind of day someone is having, the reaction to seeing a giant hot dog on wheels drive by is the same: shock, awe, and disbelief.

That's what Oscar Meyer's "Hotdoggers" noticed the most driving throughout the West Coast over the past couple of weeks. Here in the Coachella Valley, it's no different.

For one of the two Hotdoggers driving the Wienermobile assigned to the West Coast, it's been a "bunderful" homecoming. Lauren Trippeer, who grew up in Palm Desert and attended Palm Desert High School, was one of just twelve selected to drive the coveted hot dog-shaped vehicle – and she's relishing every moment.

"Very few people get to even drive the Wienermobile. To drive it in my hometown… that's a once in a lifetime experience," Trippeer said with a beaming smile.

The Hotdoggers and the Wienermobile spend about a week in each city they visit. They will be at several more events in the Coachella Valley this week, including the following:

Wienermobile Events

  • July 9, 7pm-10pm, VillageFest at 1100 North Palm Canyon Dr 
  • July 10, 6pm-9:30pm, Palm Springs Power Baseball at 1901 E Baristo Rd 
  • July 11, 8am-1pm, Palm Springs Certified Farmers Market at 201 S Pavilion Way

Tonight, we're speaking with Trippeer and her parents about what it's like to return to the desert and the journey she took to get this incredibly unique opportunity.

Stay with us for our full story tonight!

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Gavin Nguyen

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